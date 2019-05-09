traffic
Lanes of northbound Interstate 25 about a mile north of Castle Pine Parkway were empty about 6 a.m. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

7:38 a.m.

A rollover crash is partially blocking the ramp from Briargate Parkway to northbound Powers.

--

7:26 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of the entrance ramp from Cimarron Street to I-25.

Vehicles are blocking the right shoulder of northbound Powers Boulevard north of Airport.

--

6:58 a.m.

Northbound I-25 is open at Castle Pines Parkway.

--

6:26 a.m.

One lane of northbound I-25 at Castle Pines Parkway is open. Expect long delays.

--

6:11 a.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 at County Line Road, exit 163.

All lanes of northbound I-25 are closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to a crash, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. and reportedly involves six to seven cars, KDVR in Denver tweeted.

Roads across counties in the Front Range are slick after wet snow fell overnight. Taken caution during today's commute.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

