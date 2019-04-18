Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:08 a.m.
The crash on the entrance ramp from South Academy to northbound I-25 has been moved to the shoulder.
--
6:55 a.m.
A crash is partially blocking the entrance ramp from southbound Academy Boulevard to northbound I-25.
A crash has been reported on northbound I-25 between exit 132, Colorado 16, and exit 135, South Academy Boulevard. Slower speeds advised.
--
6:40 a.m.
The crash between County Line Road and Greenland on northbound I-25 is clear.
--
6:29 a.m.
A crash in the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at County Line Road has traffic backed up for at least 3 miles, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.