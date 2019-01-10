8:15 a.m.
Northbound I-25 between Fillmore and North Academy is open after road work.
A crash at Nevada and Platte avenues is blocking northbound Nevada and the left lane of westbound Platte. Northbound Nevada traffic must turn right at Platte.
The outside left turn lane of the Briargate exit ramp off of northbound Powers is blocked by a crash.
7:58 a.m.
The left lane of northbound I-25 at Rockrimmon is open after pavement parking.
6:45 a.m.
The crash at Nevada and Garden of the Gods has been cleared.
6:37 a.m.
The crash on Nevada and Garden of the Gods is blocking the right lanes of southbound Nevada and westbound Garden of the Gods.
6:25 a.m.
The through lanes of southbound Nevada Avenue at Garden of the Gods Road is blocked due to a crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Traffic is using the left turn lane as a through lane.
6:03 a.m.
The left lane of northbound I-25 at Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed for pavement marking. This will last through the morning commute and will slow traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
The left lane of southbound Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and North Academy Boulevard is closed for road work.