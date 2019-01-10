6:37 a.m.
The crash on Nevada and Garden of the Gods is blocking the right lanes of southbound Nevada and westbound Garden of the Gods.
--
6:25 a.m.
The through lanes of southbound Nevada Avenue at Garden of the Gods Road is blocked due to a crash, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Traffic is using the left turn lane as a through lane.
--
6:03 a.m.
The left lane of northbound I-25 at Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed for pavement marking. This will last through the morning commute and will slow traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
The left lane of southbound Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and North Academy Boulevard is closed for road work.