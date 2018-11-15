Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:21 a.m.
The left lane and outside left turn lane on southbound Union north of Fillmore are back open. The crash has been moved to the inside right turn lane.
8:15 a.m.
A crash has been reported at Bayfield Drive and Cheyenne Meadows Road.
A crash has been reported in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Street.
7:31 a.m.
The crash at Academy and Lehman has been removed from traffic.
7:24 a.m.
The left through lane and left outside turn lane of southbound Union Boulevard north of Fillmore Street is blocked by a crash.
7:18 a.m.
The right lane of southbound Academy and eastbound Lehman is blocked by a crash.
7:14 a.m.
Crash is blocking traffic at Hancock Expressway and South Union Boulevard.
6:49 a.m.
A vehicle versus deer crash is blocking the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 south of Cimarron Street.