Traffic photo courtesy KKTV.
Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:21 a.m.

The left lane and outside left turn lane on southbound Union north of Fillmore are back open. The crash has been moved to the inside right turn lane.

8:15 a.m.

A crash has been reported at Bayfield Drive and Cheyenne Meadows Road.

A crash has been reported in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Street.

--

7:31 a.m.

The crash at Academy and Lehman has been removed from traffic.

--

7:24 a.m.

The left through lane and left outside turn lane of southbound Union Boulevard north of Fillmore Street is blocked by a crash.

--

7:18 a.m.

The right lane of southbound Academy and eastbound Lehman is blocked by a crash.

--

7:14 a.m.

Crash is blocking traffic at Hancock Expressway and South Union Boulevard.

--

6:49 a.m.

A vehicle versus deer crash is blocking the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 south of Cimarron Street.

