Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

11:16 a.m.

Interstate 25 from Interquest south is open.

10:59 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of Tejon Street south of I-25.

A crash was reported on eastbound Verde east of Circle. Unknown blockages.

10:49 a.m.

Northbound I-25  under Colorado 85 on the south side of Colorado Springs is open to traffic.

10:25 a.m.

A crash at northbound Union Boulevard south of the MLK Bypass is blocking traffic.

10:15 a.m.

Interstate 25 is closed as the Presidential Motorcade rolls out of Peterson Air Force base.

9:28 a.m.

The crash on Southgate and South Nevada has been moved from traffic.

9:21 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police is on accident alert as traffic continues to build ahead of the graduation ceremony.

A crash on Southgate and Nevada Avenue is blocking a lane of eastbound Southgate.

