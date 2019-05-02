Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
12:10 p.m.
A head-on collision at Platte Avenue and Academy Boulevard has trapped multiple people, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.
Colorado 115 is open.
--
11:08 a.m.
A crash is partially blocking northbound Colorado 115 between State Park Road and Rock Creek Canyon Road near Fort Carson Gate 5.
--
10:33 a.m.
Tejon Street between East Monument and East Cache La Poudre streets is closed due to a gas leak at Dale Street. A gas line was hit Wednesday on North Circle Drive and East Dale Street.
--
7:19 a.m.
Westbound U.S. 24 is closed between Powers Boulevard/Colorado 21 and Valley Street.
--
6:55 a.m.
Both through lanes of westbound Platte are also closed for the crash at Wooten.
--
6:45 a.m.
The right lane of westbound Platte Avenue and southbound Wooten Road are blocked by a crash.