8:36 p.m.
A fatal crash has closed southbound lanes of Circle Drive at Uintah Street.
--
6:00 p.m.
All lanes have been reopened
--
5:30 p.m.
A multi-vehicle crash at northbound Interstate 25 and Fontanero has backed up interstate traffic for four miles, according to Colorado Springs police. Lanes were reopened at shortly after 5:30 p.m.
A crash on southbound Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue is also blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
--
10:55 a.m.
A water main break has closed two lanes of northbound Union Boulevard between Ranch and Del Paz drives. Alternate routes advised.
--
8:26 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right shoulder of southbound I-25 north of Fontanero Street.
--
7:35 a.m.
A crash on northbound CO 115 and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard has been reported. Unknown blockages.
--
7:05 a.m.
Emergency road repair work on southbound I-25 has been completed. All lanes are open.
--
6:57 a.m.
The right lane of southbound Interstate 25 at the top of Monument Hill is closed due to emergency road repair following a crash. Expect delays.