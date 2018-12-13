8:36 p.m. 

A fatal crash has closed southbound lanes of Circle Drive at Uintah Street. 

--

6:00 p.m.

All lanes have been reopened 

--

5:30 p.m. 

A multi-vehicle crash at northbound Interstate 25 and Fontanero has backed up interstate traffic for four miles, according to Colorado Springs police. Lanes were reopened at shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A crash on southbound Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue is also blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

--

10:55 a.m.

A water main break has closed two lanes of northbound Union Boulevard between Ranch and Del Paz drives. Alternate routes advised.

--

8:26 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right shoulder of southbound I-25 north of Fontanero Street.

--

7:35 a.m.

A crash on northbound CO 115 and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard has been reported. Unknown blockages.

--

7:05 a.m.

Emergency road repair work on southbound I-25 has been completed. All lanes are open.

--

6:57 a.m.

The right lane of southbound Interstate 25 at the top of Monument Hill is closed due to emergency road repair following a crash. Expect delays.

