8:17 a.m.
Expect delays on northbound and southbound I-25 from 10 a.m. to noon between County Line Road and Monument due to emergency pothole repairs.
--
7:05 a.m.
All lanes of northbound Academy are blocked at Platte as crews clean up a crash.
--
6:58 a.m.
The left lane of northbound Academy north of Jet Wing Drive is blocked by a crash.
--
6:43 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Uintah Street west of Interstate 25. Unknown blockages.
The right lane of northbound Academy Boulevard and ramp to eastbound Platte Avenue from southbound Academy are blocked by a crash.