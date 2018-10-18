Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:21 a.m.
The crash at Academy and Austin Bluffs has been removed.
The disabled vehicle at Academy and Village Road has been removed.
The disabled vehicle at Powers and Galley has been removed.
--
8:23 a.m.
A disabled vehicle is blocking the left lane of northbound Powers north of Galley Road.
The right turn and right through lanes of southbound Academy Boulevard north of Austin Bluffs Parkway is blocked by a crash.
--
8:10 a.m.
The left lane of northbound Academy Boulevard is blocked by a disabled vehicle at Village Road.
--
7:41 a.m.
The left lane of westbound Woodmen Road east of Powers is blocked by a crash.
--
As promised... #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/zD9ga14JCm— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) October 18, 2018
7:00 a.m.
The left lane of southbound Interstate 25 at Tomah Road near Larkspur is blocked by a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.