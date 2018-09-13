Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
---
7:26 a.m.
The crash on southbound I-25 near Fontanero has been cleared.
--
7:17 a.m.
A crash is blocking traffic at Galley and North Chelton roads.
A crash has been reported at Austin Bluffs and Research parkways. Unknown blockages.
--
6:32 a.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 after County Line Road in Douglas County. Traffic is slowing, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
A crash is blocking the median of southbound I-25 south of Fontanero Street.