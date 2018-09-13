I-25 traffic 091318
Caption +

Traffic is backing up because of a crash on I-25 near County Line Road. Photo courtesy CDOT.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

---

7:26 a.m.

The crash on southbound I-25 near Fontanero has been cleared.

--

7:17 a.m.

A crash is blocking traffic at Galley and North Chelton roads.

A crash has been reported at Austin Bluffs and Research parkways. Unknown blockages.

--

6:32 a.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 after County Line Road in Douglas County. Traffic is slowing, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

A crash is blocking the median of southbound I-25 south of Fontanero Street.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments