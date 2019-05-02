crash
Caption +

Crash at Platte and Wooten. Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

Click here for our Colorado Springs traffic map.

11:08 a.m.

A crash is partially blocking southbound Colorado 115 between State Park Road and Rock Creek Canyon Road near Fort Carson Gate 5.

--

10:33 a.m.

Tejon Street between East Monument and East Cache La Poudre streets is closed due to a gas leak at Dale Street. A gas line was hit Wednesday on North Circle Drive and East Dale Street.

--

7:19 a.m.

Westbound U.S. 24 is closed between Powers Boulevard/Colorado 21 and Valley Street.

--

6:55 a.m.

Both through lanes of westbound Platte are also closed for the crash at Wooten.

--

6:45 a.m.

The right lane of westbound Platte Avenue and southbound Wooten Road are blocked by a crash.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments