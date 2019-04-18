Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:39 a.m.
The crash on U.S. 24 at 31st Street has been removed from traffic.
The left lane of eastbound North Carefree Circle and the outside left turn and right turn lanes of eastbound North Carefree are blocked by a crash.
--
8:07 a.m.
The left and left turn lanes of U.S. 24 west of 31st are blocked by a crash.
--
7:08 a.m.
The crash on the entrance ramp from South Academy to northbound I-25 has been moved to the shoulder.
--
6:55 a.m.
A crash is partially blocking the entrance ramp from southbound Academy Boulevard to northbound I-25.
A crash has been reported on northbound I-25 between exit 132, Colorado 16, and exit 135, South Academy Boulevard. Slower speeds advised.
--
6:40 a.m.
The crash between County Line Road and Greenland on northbound I-25 is clear.
--
6:29 a.m.
A crash in the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at County Line Road has traffic backed up for at least 3 miles, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.