Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:15 a.m.
The crash on circle and Union has been removed from traffic.
A crash has been reported on Capulin and Carmel. Unknown blockages.
--
7:51 a.m.
The right turn lane from Circle Drive to northbound Union Boulevard is blocked by a crash.
--
7:36 a.m.
The crash on Union and Deliverance has been cleared.
--
7:25 a.m.
The right lane of Union Boulevard and Deliverance Drive is blocked by a crash.
--
7:22 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right shoulder of eastbound U.S. 24 west of 21st Street.
--
7:16 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane of southbound I-25 between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road.
--
6:25 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Monument/CO 105 is causing stop and go traffic to Baptist Road.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday as crews work on the project to widen the I-25 "Gap," an El Paso County tweet says. The lanes will be closed between Monument Hill and Colorado 105, the tweet says. Traffic will be detoured through the weigh stations.
--
6:11 a.m.
North Academy Boulevard at Village Road South is still closed due to a water main break Wednesday. Traffic is being diverted onto the left northbound lane of North Academy. North Academy is down to one lane from Radiant Drive.