Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:57 a.m.
A crash involving a city bus is blocking the right lane of southbound Academy Boulevard south of Meadowland.
10:24 a.m.
Northbound 8th Street and the left lane of southbound 8th Street between Arcturus and Brookside are open.
A crash has been reported on westbound Fillmore Street west of Centennial Boulevard.
7:51 a.m.
The Fire Department is responding to a hazmat situation at the post office on 8th Street between Arcturus and Brookside. Traffic is blocked.
7:40 a.m.
The crash on Oro Blanco and Austin Bluffs has been cleared.
A disabled vehicle is blocking northbound Nevada at Fontanero.
7:19 a.m.
Platte between Nevada and Tejon is open.
7:14 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit by a car at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive.
A crash is blocking the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 north of Briargate.
6:41 a.m.
A crash has been reported at southbound Union boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. Unknown blockages.
A crash has been reported on eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway west of Union Boulevard. Unknown blockages.
Platte Avenue is closed between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street. Unknown if utility or street work, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.