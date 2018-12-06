8:56 a.m.
The traffic light at Fountain and Powers boulevards is flashing. Treat the intersection like a four-way stop sign.
--
7:42 a.m.
A crash on North Carefree Circle west of Academy Boulevard is blocking traffic.
--
7:37 a.m.
The crash on Powers and Carefree Circle has been removed from traffic.
--
7:32 a.m.
A car that hit a light pole has shut down the left lane of southbound Powers Boulevard and the left turn lane of northbound Powers at Carefree Circle. Traffic is building on Carefree Circle.
A crash has been reported at Dublin Boulevard and Peterson. Unknown blockages.