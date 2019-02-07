Roundup of Thursday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:10 a.m.

A crash is blocking traffic at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap.

--

7:59 a.m.

A crash has been reported at East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive. Unknown blockages.

--

7:42 a.m.

A crash has been reported on southbound Powers Boulevard south of Research Parkway. Unknown if blocking traffic.

--

6:59 a.m.

A crash is slowing traffic on Colorado 115 between State Park and Cheyenne Meadows roads.

