Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:41 a.m.
The left turn lanes of westbound Stetson Hills Boulevard and left lane of eastbound Stetson Hills Boulevard east of Powers Boulevard are blocked by a crash.
--
8:09 a.m.
A crash has been reported at Murray and Palmer Park boulevards. Unknown blockages.
The right turn lane of westbound Fillmore Street east of Templeton Gap is blocked by a crash.
--
7:30 a.m.
All lanes of northbound I-25 north of Woodmen Road are covered in gravel. Crews are on scene to remove the debris. Slower speeds are advised.
--
7:26 a.m.
The crash on Bijou and I-25 has been removed from traffic.
--
7:15 a.m.
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Galley and Powers, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted.
The right lane of eastbound Bijou Street at Interstate 25 is blocked by a crash.