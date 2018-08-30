traffic
Crash on Stetson Hills east of Powers. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Traffic.
Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

10:41 a.m.

The left turn lanes of westbound Stetson Hills Boulevard and left lane of eastbound Stetson Hills Boulevard east of Powers Boulevard are blocked by a crash.

--

8:09 a.m.

A crash has been reported at Murray and Palmer Park boulevards. Unknown blockages.

The right turn lane of westbound Fillmore Street east of Templeton Gap is blocked by a crash.

--

7:30 a.m.

All lanes of northbound I-25 north of Woodmen Road are covered in gravel. Crews are on scene to remove the debris. Slower speeds are advised.

--

7:26 a.m.

The crash on Bijou and I-25 has been removed from traffic.

--

7:15 a.m.

A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Galley and Powers, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted.

The right lane of eastbound Bijou Street at Interstate 25 is blocked by a crash.

