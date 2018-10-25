Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:40 a.m.
The crash at Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard has been removed.
The right turn lane from northbound Austin Bluffs Parkway to Farmingdale Drive is partially blocked by a crash.
8:50 a.m.
A crash has been reported at eastbound Dublin Boulevard east of Fieler Drive.
A crash is blocking the inside left turn lane of westbound Lake Avenue east of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
8:12 a.m.
A crash on South Union Boulevard and South Parkside Drive is blocking traffic.
7:09 a.m.
Las Vegas Street at Nevada Avenue is open after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
7:05 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit by a car on southbound South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. The through lanes of Las Vegas are blocked.
6:54 a.m.
A crash has been reported on westbound Woodmen Road east of Tutt Boulevard.