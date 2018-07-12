6:15 p.m.
The right lane on northbound Powers and both lanes of westbound Fountain east of Powers are blocked due to crash at Fountain
1:01 p.m.
Traffic signals are not operational at Uintah El Paso streets. Drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
12:54 p.m.
A crash was reported along Pikes Peak Avenue and University Drive. The blockage is unknown.
12:36 p.m.
A crash is blocking an unknown area along Kiowa Street and Cascade Avenue.
12:23 p.m.
The crash at Academy and Fountain Boulevards has been removed from traffic.
12:22 p.m
A truck hit signal wires near eastbound Garden of the Gods and Forge roads, blocking the right lane of eastbound Garden of the Gods Road.
11:44 a.m.
A crash at southbound Academy Boulevard, south of Fountain Boulevard, is blocking the right lane.
11:40 a.m.
Colorado Springs police are responding to a crash at Airport Road and University Drive.
9:28 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol is responding to a crash near the Ray Nixon Power Plant along northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 125.
9:08 a.m.
The disabled vehicle at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard was removed from traffic.
9:03 a.m.
A crash at San Miguel Drive and Cascade Avenue is blocking traffic.
9:01 a.m.
Colorado Springs police reported a crash at Bordeaux and Lexington drives.
7:31 a.m.
A crash along northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 129.5 in Fountain has been moved to the shoulder, but slow traffic should be expected.
6:42 a.m.
A disabled vehicle is blocking the ramp lane at westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway and southbound Union Boulevard.