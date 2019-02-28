Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Thursday.
7:08 a.m.
Interstate 25 between exits 170 and 172 are clear after a crash that blocked both northbound lanes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Cleanup continuing on the shoulder, but traffic is backed up to Monument Hill, according to reports.
--
7:05 a.m.
Both lanes on I-25 in the Gap are blocked by a crash. Traffic between mile marker 170 and 172 are getting by on the shoulder.
