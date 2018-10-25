Roundup of traffic and road conditions Thursday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:35 p.m.
The intersection of Colorado 67 and U.S. 24 has reopened following a serious crash.
--
6:13 p.m.
The intersection of Colorado 67 and U.S. 24 in Divide is currently shut down due to a traffic accident, according to an advisory from Teller County
US 24: Crash between Robinhood Dr and CO 67 (Ute Pass). Road closed due to crash. Expect delays.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 26, 2018
ALERT!!Highway 67 and Highway 24 in Divide are closed down at this time due to an accident. Please be patient as we wait for flight for Life to arrive.— Teller Co Sheriff (@SheriffTeller) October 26, 2018
9:40 a.m.
The crash at Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard has been removed.
The right turn lane from northbound Austin Bluffs Parkway to Farmingdale Drive is partially blocked by a crash.
8:50 a.m.
A crash has been reported at eastbound Dublin Boulevard east of Fieler Drive.
A crash is blocking the inside left turn lane of westbound Lake Avenue east of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
--
8:12 a.m.
A crash on South Union Boulevard and South Parkside Drive is blocking traffic.
--
7:09 a.m.
Las Vegas Street at Nevada Avenue is open after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
--
7:05 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit by a car on southbound South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. The through lanes of Las Vegas are blocked.
--
6:54 a.m.
A crash has been reported on westbound Woodmen Road east of Tutt Boulevard.