Traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
2:01 p.m.
A crash has been reported on north Nevada and North Campus Ht. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
1:49 p.m.
A crash has been reported on Rangewood and Lee Vance View. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
1:27 p.m.
A crash has been reported on southbound Parkside and Pikes Peak. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
12:56 p.m.
A crash has been reported on U.S. 24 and Stapleton. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
12:06 p.m.
All lanes are now open following the fatal crash at Circle & I-25 this morning.
--
11:52 a.m.
Traffic is blocked from a crash on southbound Academy north of Hancock. Another crash is blocking traffic on Highway 24 and Judge Orr.
--
11:31 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Monterey and Circle. Lane blockage is unknown.
--
11:05 a.m.
The crash on Woodmen and Rangewood has been removed.
--
11:03 a.m.
The northbound I-25 exit ramp to Circle lanes have been reopened after a fatal crash this morning. Westbound circle remains blocked.
--
11:02 a.m.
Traffic is blocked on Monument east of Union following a vehicle fire on Monument and Union.
--
10:43 a.m.
People headed to the Hotel Elegante for the 11 a.m. ADA luncheon will need to come in on westbound Circle and turn right on Janitell Road. The main entrance to the hotel is currently inaccessible.
--
10:07 a.m.
A rollover crash has been reported on Burgess and Shipman Lane. Blockage is unknown.
--
10:05 a.m.
After a four vehicle crash on 8th street and U.S. 24 Frontage road, lanes have been cleared.
--
8:47 a.m.
KKTV's Jordan Sherman reports that the closure on westbound Circle Drive has traffic at a standstill all the way back to the Hancock Expressway. There is also slowing on Hancock in the area.
--
8:25 a.m.
Westbound Circle Drive is closed at Janitell Road, while eastbound Lake Avenue is shut down at I-25. The closure is expected to be in place for a few hours.
--
7:55 a.m.
A four-vehicle crash on northbound 8th Street near Cimarron is blocking the right lane.
--
7:33 a.m.
Eastbound Circle Drive at I-25 is blocked, along with westbound at Janitell following a fatal crash on Circle and I-25. The exit ramp on northbound I-25 to Circle and Lake is also blocked.
--
7:29 a.m.
Firefighters are at a rollover crash on south Circle drive. CSFD tweeted about a trapped person who is being extricated, and asked that drivers avoid the area.
#E4 #T4 #BC1 @CSPDPIO on scene of this rollover. @CSPDPIO will be investigating so please avoid this area if at all possible during morning commute. pic.twitter.com/VzRtZBGx2L— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 26, 2018
--
7:04 a.m.
An emergency vehicle is blocking the ramp from southbound Circle to northbound I-25 following a rollover crash.
--
6:57 a.m.
A rollover crash has been reported on south Circle, east of Interstate 25. The crash is on the shoulder and isn't blocking traffic.