9:04 a.m.

The through lanes of southbound South Nevada Avenue at Costilla Street are blocked by a crash.

The right lane of the entrance ramp onto southbound I-25 from Woodmen Road is blocked by a disabled vehicle.

--

8:02 a.m.

Southbound Colorado 17 at U.S. 285 near Alamosa is closed due to a flipped semi-truck.

--

7:49 a.m.

The through lanes of northbound I-25 north of North Academy are clear of debris. The left shoulder is still blocked by maintenance crews.

--

7:16 a.m.

Boxes and debris are scattered across all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 just north of North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. Expect delays.

-- 

7:02 a.m.

Printers Parkway and International Circle are open after a water main broke in the area Wednesday.

