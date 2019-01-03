9:04 a.m.
The through lanes of southbound South Nevada Avenue at Costilla Street are blocked by a crash.
The right lane of the entrance ramp onto southbound I-25 from Woodmen Road is blocked by a disabled vehicle.
8:02 a.m.
Southbound Colorado 17 at U.S. 285 near Alamosa is closed due to a flipped semi-truck.
7:49 a.m.
The through lanes of northbound I-25 north of North Academy are clear of debris. The left shoulder is still blocked by maintenance crews.
7:16 a.m.
Boxes and debris are scattered across all lanes of northbound Interstate 25 just north of North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. Expect delays.
7:02 a.m.
Printers Parkway and International Circle are open after a water main broke in the area Wednesday.