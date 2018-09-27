Meteorologists predict sunny skies and a high of 79 Thursday.
Friday's temperatures will be slightly cooler with a high near 62.
Temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend with a high of 82 Saturday and 81 Sunday, along with dry conditions and minimal cloud cover.
Monday's high of 77 will begin the week for moderate temperatures, continuing with a high of 77 Tuesday and 74 Wednesday.
A freeze watch remains over the San Luis Valley until 8 a.m. Thursday. The low temperature in Alamosa was 26 degrees at 6 a.m, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The average date of the first fall freeze in Colorado Springs is Oct. 1. Last year's first freeze was recorded on Oct. 9 at 30 degrees.