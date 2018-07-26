4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central El Paso County in east central Colorado until 6:00 p.m.
3:43 p.m.
Parts of northern and eastern El Paso County are under servere thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.
1:53 p.m.
Colorado Springs and other parts of the state are under severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
1:38 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Pueblo West and Stone City until 2:15 p.m.
Colorado Springs will likely see more rain this afternoon and tonight, with a high of 83 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts rain fog and mists to develop into rain this evening, with as much as half an inch expected to fall after 7 p.m., along with wind gusts between 5 to 10 mph.
No flash flood watches have been issued yet, though there could be strong storms with hail and damaging winds over the eastern mountain, according to the weather service.
While thunderstorms are expected to continue the rest of the week, the storms could be severe during the weekend.
Earlier this week, the Pikes Peak region saw rain and hail storms, causing flooding and power outages.