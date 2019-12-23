More than 82,000 passengers are expected to travel through Colorado Springs Airport this holiday season — from Dec. 20 through Jan. 5 — marking a 14% increase from last year's holiday traffic, officials say.
The busiest day at the airport is likely to be Thursday, the day after Christmas, as 6,182 passengers are expected to fly through the airport, said spokeswoman Dana Schield. Traffic peaked Sunday with 6,152 travelers.
No matter what day you plan to travel this holiday season, Schield suggests allowing extra time when traveling to the airport and navigating the airport after arriving. TSA recommends getting to the airport at least an hour and a half before departure time.
Through Dec. 31, the airport is offering 50% off long-term parking. Travelers can claim their coupon at flyCOS.com.
Meanwhile, officials expect more than 2.5 million passengers to travel through Denver International Airport — the country's fifth busiest airport — between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2. That's a 4% jump from last year.
According to AAA, a record number of Coloradans — nearly 2 million — will travel this holiday season between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. The agency has been tracking holiday travel since 2000.
While nearly 120,000 will travel by air, the vast majority of Colorado travelers – 1.78 million – will drive to their destinations, the agency said. Motorists should expect the worst delays on Thursday, with travel times potentially doubled.