Thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Springs on Friday, with potential precipitation persisting a majority of the time through early next week.
Friday will see a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly between 3 and 9 p.m. The high will top out just under 70, with winds from 5-15 mph.
A chance of precipitation, mainly in the form of snow showers, will begin Saturday night and persist through Easter weekend, into Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70, and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Snow showers and breezy, with an 80% chance of precipitation and winds from 15-35 mph. A high near 33.
Monday: Partially sunny, with a high near 37 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high near 40 and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.