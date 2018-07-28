Update 2:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeast El Paso County until 3:15 p.m. Property-damaging quarter-sized hail is expected.
There are reports of a strong thunderstorm over Air Force Academy with lots of lightning. Meteorologists warn flooding is possible near Waldo Canyon burn scar.
--
Despite relatively sunny and quiet mornings, Colorado Springs will still have stormy afternoons this weekend according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Storms will develop over the Rookies and move east, threatening Colorado Springs with possible 1/2 inch hail, winds up to 60 miles an hour, thunderstorms and heavy rain.
"Overall its going to more of what we've been seeing," said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "It's monsoon season, so a lot of moisture is what we're seeing."
By the middle of next week the area should start to dry out with thunderstorm activity contained west of I-25, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.