Flooding and mudslides shut down U.S. 24 and torrential rainfall stranded vehicles on washed-out streets and downed power lines as hail piled up like snow in areas across the Pikes Peak region.
In what could be the opening salvo of a wild week of wet weather, the storm stretching across El Paso and Teller counties dumped 1 to 3 inches of rain across a landscape that had been parched and hardened by drought.
“This is amazing, isn’t it?” said John Posusta, shoveling hail in Manitou Springs piled higher than any snowfall that fell last winter. “This time of year, you get everything.”
Few areas in the region were spared.
Funnel clouds were spotted southwest of Green Mountain Falls, the National Weather Service reported. Then came the rain.
Basements flooded, and gravel roads washed out across the Ute Pass area, emergency workers said. El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials lent heavy equipment to help Manitou Springs, and El Paso County Public Works leaders sent road equipment to help with debris removal and damage in the Cascade and Green Mountain Falls area.
A mudslide near Chipita Park and flooding elsewhere closed U.S. 24 for hours in both directions between Green Mountain Falls and Cave of the Winds, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. At least one lane was open in each direction as of 9 p.m.
Colorado Springs firefighters helped people leave the waterlogged Garden of the Gods Trailer Park, 3407 W. Colorado Ave., and stranded vehicles were reported near North 19th and Uintah streets. No injuries were reported, said Fire Capt. Brian Vaughan.
Emergency crews used a grader to rescue a woman from a flooded ditch on County Road 21 near Crystola, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office reported.
And scree slides forced the closure of North Cheyenne Cañon Park and the section of Gold Camp Road that runs through it. City officials said the area could reopen Tuesday afternoon.
Hail, wind and street flooding also inundated the Fountain Valley area. Two outages cut power to hundreds of people in the Fountain and Security-Widefield areas, though most homeowners regained power by Monday night. Twenty power poles were toppled on South Meridian Road south of Hanover Road. And road damage was reported from Security and Widefield to the Pueblo County line.
Flood sirens blared over Manitou Springs — summoning flashbacks of 2013, when such warnings routinely sounded over the mountain hamlet as floodwaters rushed down the barren Waldo Canyon burn scar and into the city.
This time, the damage appeared far less extensive. And far less water made its way into town from Williams Canyon — a sign that flood-control measures along the city’s western end worked.
Instead, water poured down Pawnee Avenue, washing baseball-sized rocks and piles of gravel onto Manitou Avenue and the surrounding streets. To the west, hail pooled 1½ feet high at the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade.
Alan Kearns, 67, the arcade’s owner, shoveled mounds of hail away from doorways and many of the rides with help from several volunteers. Some of his signs were damaged, and he feared many kiddie rides were damaged as well.
“This was a rainstorm and a hailstorm,” he said. In 2013, he had to dig the arcade out of 3 feet of mud. This time, it was 18 inches of hail.
As he shoveled away hail Monday evening, he feared damage totaling at least $100,000. If that holds true, it would amount to about a quarter of the cost of the 2013 flooding.
“It was devastating,” he said of the 2013 floods. “This might be devastating. I can’t tell.”
Manitou Springs Mayor Ken Jaray said many of the mitigation measures at the mouth of Williams Canyon, meant to widen the drainage area and lessen the impact of such storms, appeared to work. But he was still awaiting briefings from other city officials.
At least one flood-control gate along Canon Avenue popped up during the storm — the first time in his memory that one had deployed. But several others did not, leading some to question their efficacy.
“I think we are OK. People are just shoveling out,” Jaray said.
The American Red Cross opened two evacuation centers — hosting four people in two families at a shelter in Manitou Springs, and no one at a facility in downtown Colorado Springs. Both closed by nightfall, said Bill Fortune, a Red Cross spokesman.
Even those plans were affected by the torrential rains. The main entrance to the Manitou Springs shelter flooded and became inaccessible, forcing evacuees to use a back entrance. The same floodwaters also hit PJ’s Stagecoach Inn.
“It kind of just crashed on our (front) patio and flooded into the creek,” said Stagecoach server Nick Black.
Lots of gravel remained in the parking lot, and other employees described Fountain Creek topping its banks and flooding into the parking lot. The restaurant appeared largely unscathed, however.
Across the street, Mike Casey, owner of Homes of Manitou Springs, shoveled piles of hail from his storefront.
Manitou Springs City Hall was closed Monday, and a meeting on a possible referendum on the Cog Railway tax-incentive package was canceled.
The threat of thunderstorms is expected to persist until Monday, fed by the monsoon, which pushes moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Front Range. None is expected to be as intense as the Monday storms, though, said Klint Skelly, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“Today, I think, was kind of an extraordinary day,” he said.
The Gazette’s Tatiana Parafiniuk- Talesnick contributed to this report.