A row of identical houses looks down on John Venezia Community Park, where three fields are nestled between a playground and a pavilion. One field is being used for a pickup soccer game, another starts the evening with a few women throwing a softball, then as the night progresses, they are replaced by college kids playing Spikeball.
The ThunderKatz are in the middle. The semipro football players start arriving at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 practice. They stretch, put on gear, and discuss film and injuries.
One player shows up in a sling, and the rest of the squad asks about an MRI and a timetable for return.
It’s a typical scene for a typical football team. And the ThunderKatz are typical. At least they want to be.
And if they aren’t — yet — they hope the players who come next will be blessed with typicality. So that passersby will stop doing double takes when they see the team running drills, wondering why all those players have ponytails.
Because they aren’t men. The ThunderKatz are a women's football team. And if you ask them, that should be typical.
“They’re making history,” coach Demareo Pruitt said. “Or her-story. It’s a cool thing to do. They are pioneers for something that is going to be here for a long time.”
None of the ThunderKatz set out to be pioneers. That part sort of just happened.
“Her-story,” as Pruitt put it, wasn’t on the agenda, rather, most of the ThunderKatz were just people out in the world, looking for something, needing something, and not knowing what it was until they found football.
Linda McQuade was about to quit her job as a personal trainer in 2016. It was one of her last days at work when she started chatting with a coworker in the locker room.
“This gal was packing to go, and she said, ‘I gotta go to football practice.’ I said, ‘What did you say? Football practice? You’ve got to tell me more,’” McQuade said.
The slender blonde showed up to practice wearing $15 cleats, and some players weren’t so welcoming.
“What’s Barbie doing here?” they asked.
One woman even tried to recruit her for a pyramid scheme.
But Barbie stuck it out, and those other players didn’t. Toxic people get weeded out pretty quickly, McQuade said. And the players who are meant to be there form a tight bond.
“It’s addition by subtraction,” McQuade said. “That’s what our coach always says. Every season I’ve played has been amazing. These people have a lot of integrity, and what these players do for each other off the field is just incredible generosity.”
After five years on the team, McQuade has seen that generosity play out in countless ways.
The ThunderKatz go to each other's weddings and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. If someone loses a job, teammates are there to help find a new one. Earlier this year, McQuade dealt with a stalker. It was terrifying, she admits, but she also felt a sense of safety, thanks to the ThunderKatz.
“I knew I had this group of women that would go out and kick that person’s ass, if need be,” she said. “They’ve got my back.”
And that goes for everyone on the team, too. Once you’re in, you’re really in. The chance to play football may be the thing that catches someone’s attention, but it’s everything else that makes them stay.
Tabby Isringhausen had an interest in football as a little girl. She asked her dad if she could play, but he was worried she would get hurt and denied the request. So, she participated in other sports. Softball, basketball, a little bit of volleyball.
After high school, she joined the Marine Corps. It had always been her plan, but after 9/11, she was certain it was the right thing for her to do.
In the end, it wasn’t. So, after completing her mandatory four years, Isringhausen got out.
“It just wasn’t what I was expecting,” she said. “I’m not going to say anything bad about the military, I love the military, and I support all our men and women who are still in it. I made good friends that I still talk to. It just wasn’t for me.”
On the football field, Isringhausen does a little bit of everything, filling whatever position her team needs.
Off the field, she plays a similar role.
“I would say I’m a jack of all trades, master of none,” she said.
Isringhausen is a licensed teacher and a vet tech. She’s worked both jobs and liked both jobs. She’s done other things too, but right now, she says, she’s still finding herself.
“Maybe I’m having a midlife crisis,” she laughs. “I think I’m a little young for that — I’ll be 37 in two weeks — but who knows?”
Her off-the-field life is full of uncertainty, but on the field, Isringhausen knows what she’s getting, and she loves it.
“I’m just a very physical person,” she said. “I love tackling. I love hearing that crack, especially when you get a good tackle and the crowd goes, ‘Oooooh.’ That’s my favorite.”
Football, she says, compares in a lot of ways to the military. Especially to the parts Isringhausen liked the most: the camaraderie and the family feeling.
It’s why she’s been playing for seven years, despite telling her dad — who is still worried about injuries — for the last three seasons that it’s her last one. Isringhausen can’t seem to walk away.
“I actually took a year off, and that whole year, I don’t want to say my life was miserable, because my life wasn’t miserable,” she said. "I had my reasons for taking it off, but watching my teammates posting about their game, or celebrating a win, I missed it.”
Joyce Prunty knows all about missing football. The 40-year-old missed it for over a decade before she found the ThunderKatz in 2019.
By the time she got back to the game, Prunty was a bit too old, she admits. She only played one season before her body could no longer handle the intensity. But Prunty had been away from the game for too long, and she wasn’t going to give up, especially not on an all-women's team. So, she became the team president. Now she handles everything the team needs off the field, including finding practice facilities and volunteers, and scheduling.
Prunty was a pioneer for women in the sport before people were celebrating that sort of thing.
During her sophomore year of high school, Prunty was in gym class learning about various sports. When the football unit began and Prunty was practicing punting, an idea popped into her head. She was going to go out for the football team.
Football — and sports in general, for that matter — had never been accessible to Prunty growing up. Unlike McQuade and Isringhausen, it wasn’t because of her gender. Her parents just didn’t like sports, so they were never on TV in the house, and never discussed.
But something clicked during that gym class, and Prunty convinced one of her friends to go out for the team with her for the following season. Before that could happen, Prunty moved to Colorado Springs and started attending Falcon High School. But she kept the promise.
She just didn’t want to tell her family, not right away.
Prunty told her mom and dad she was running cross country, a sport that would be much more palatable for her non-athletic parents, and then started football tryouts. She would leave her football equipment at school, so they never had any reason to question why she was wearing pads and a helmet.
“I wanted to make sure I made the team, wanted to make sure I could keep up before I told them,” Prunty said. “I knew my mom would freak out if I told her I was going to try out. They actually ended up being really supportive.”
Making the team was one thing, but being successful was another. Football was hard. The boys on Prunty’s team seemed to have an inherent knowledge of the game. They’d grown up watching and talking about football, and with the understanding that they would be able to play if they wanted to. That’s not something Prunty or any of the other ThunderKatz had as kids. The fact that she played high school football is remarkable. She knows that now. And she wants girls to grow up thinking the same way boys do: “I can play football if I want to.”
That’s something Pruitt certainly grew up with in Georgia. Football was always within reach for him if he wanted it. He just didn’t want to play. Not until an argument with his cousin about a PlayStation.
Pruitt’s cousin broke one of the PlayStation games and refused to replace it. Pruitt wanted to fight, but his cousin said he couldn’t because he had to go to football practice.
That was just fine with Pruitt. He would just go to practice, too.
“When I got there the coach was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna fight my cousin.’ The coach said I could hit him if I wanted, but I had to put on football pads to do it,” Pruitt said.
So, he put on the pads, faxed some paperwork to his mom to sign, and got ready to fight.
Instead, he fell in love with football. And he was good at it. Pruitt ended up being a High School All-American in Georgia before playing at Morehouse College. He got an invite to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp and played a stint in the Arena Football League before trying his hand at coaching.
Pruitt spent some time on the coaching staff at Georgia Tech but didn’t like it. He wanted to teach his team about the game, but when it came to learning about football, they already knew everything. So, he tried men’s semipro and peewee ball, but neither of those worked either.
Eventually, after moving to Colorado Springs, another opportunity presented itself.
Pruitt worked with ThunderKatz quarterback, Danielle Kimbro, and she knew about his football career. So, she asked him to help her team learn about the game. Pruitt agreed, but only after doing some extensive research.
The ThunderKatz are part of the Women’s Football Alliance, a national organization with 63 teams. Those teams have owners, and Pruitt didn’t like that. At least, 62 of them do. The ThunderKatz are the only WFA team where the players own the team. Pruitt liked that, so he agreed to coach.
It was different than the coaching avenues he’d tried before. These players didn’t know everything about the game, and unlike the semipro and peewee players he’d coached, they wanted to learn.
“They are thirsty for knowledge,” Pruitt said of his players. “Imagine somebody being placed in a scenario where they are deprived of something. Most people who have little girls think of it as taboo for them to play football. It’s more common now, but it’s because of the work that these players are doing.”
The ThunderKatz don’t need to imagine being deprived of football. They were.
It’s why McQuade couldn’t play growing up. It’s why Isringhausen tells her dad annually that she’s going to stop playing, but never does. It’s why Prunty lied to her parents when she went out for the team at Falcon. It’s why certain players declined to be interviewed for this article — because their employers banned them from playing, but they are doing it anyway, in secret.
They spent too many years without football, and now that they have it, they don’t want to give it up. It’s also because, even if they didn’t set out to be pioneers, the ThunderKatz know that by playing football they can make a stand for women and young girls who want to do the same.
“I keep playing because of the sense of accomplishment and power it gives me," McQuade said. ”But, also just knowing we are paving the way for women’s football. We are pioneers in this, we really are. And I fully expect in five to 10 years, there are going to be paid women's football players, and it is going to be in part because of me and my teammates.”
As the sun sets and the temperature starts to dip, John Venezia Community Park begins to empty out. The playground goes quiet, the Spikeball game stops, and the pickup soccer players head to their cars.
The ThunderKatz are last to leave. Pruitt leans against the wooden fence and looks out over the field. Like everyone else on the team, he found the ThunderKatz when he needed them most. He was going through a divorce and trying to raise twin girls. Now, those little girls come to practice and games with him. They have no interest in playing football, but they know they could if they wanted to, and that’s the most important thing.
“We’ve probably missed the best women’s football player ever,” he said. “She’s probably playing soccer or basketball somewhere and we’ve never heard of her because she wasn’t given the opportunity. But when the next one comes, there should be a structure in place to foster her and develop her talent, so she can be the best her that she can be.”
Maybe that girl saw someone like Sarah Fuller at Vanderbilt kick for the football team last season. Maybe she heard about Jennifer King’s promotion from Washington Football Team intern to assistant running back’s coach in January. Or maybe she looked out the window of one of those houses above John Venezia Community Park and saw a group of women playing football. And maybe she thought, “I can do that too.”