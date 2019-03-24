Two teenagers and a man were wounded in two separate shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs, police said.
The teens, a male and a female, both 17, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was in critical condition, police said.
The first shooting, in which the teenagers were injured, was reported at 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of east Dale Street. Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said it began as a disturbance in an apartment and moved into the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Black said everyone involved is accounted for, although no arrests have been announced.
The second shooting was reported about three hours later, in the 2500 block of Verde Drive, where officers found a man who had been shot several times.
Black said the shooting appears to be related to an earlier disturbance involving two couples.
No arrests have been announced in the Verde Drive shooting either, and no suspects are being sought in it, Black said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 444-7000.