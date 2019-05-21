e5ab0a7e04435cdc0c2dc9d86e7d2660
Downtown Manitou Springs as seen from the summit of Iron Mountain Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Local governments are looking for volunteers from a few neighborhoods in the Pikes Peak foothills to participate in a wildfire evacuation drill next month.

Crystal Park, Upper Skyway and Crystal Hills residents can learn more about the drill at an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave.

The drill — hosted by Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and El Paso County — will be from about 9 a.m. to noon June 8, according to a news release. Volunteers will be asked to evacuate their homes and travel to Holmes Middle School for lunch and a community preparedness fair. 

Residents will have the chance to practice evacuating and learn more about potential shelter locations and other resources that would be available during a wildfire or other emergency.

To learn more or register for the exercise, residents of the three neighborhoods can visit coloradosprings.gov/2019evacdrill. Registration will close on June 6.

