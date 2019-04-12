The next community workshop regarding the future of recreation in Waldo Canyon will be “an exciting one,” said Joe Lavorini, with the host nonprofit, Rocky Mountain Field Institute.
Three “conceptual maps” will be revealed at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.
Lavorini described them as three potentials with “varying levels of use and access back into Waldo Canyon.”
He declined to discuss specifics before the meeting, saying only that people would get their first “nitty-gritty” look at the possibilities, with lines on maps showing ways into the once-beloved landscape.
A return has been greatly anticipated since the 2012 wildfire laid waste to the former loop trail off U.S. 24. The former parking area has since been barricaded and appears destined to stay that way. Planners, including state highway officials, first sat down at the table last fall and have not budged on reopening the site due to the limited space and safety concerns with traffic.
Having recently walked the former trail bed and seen the obliteration, Lavorini said it wouldn’t make sense to consider the entirety of the old route. But “it’s possible that sections of the old trail will be utilized in the new network,” he said.
Attendees of the first community workshop in January were shown a map displaying the “area of interest.” It marked Waldo’s neighboring canyon, Williams, along with the adjoining Black Canyon Quarry and Cedar Heights neighborhood.
In 18 response forms collected by organizers, people mentioned Williams Canyon as a desired connection, with some wondering about the quarry, owned by Transit Mix Concrete Co. They also floated access from Rampart Range Road.
Another public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 23. Rocky Mountain Field Institute aims to give a recommendation to the U.S. Forest Service by June 2020.