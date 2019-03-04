Three finalists have been selected to fill an upcoming vacancy on the El Paso County District bench.
Brien Cecil, Marcus Henson and William Moller are vying to succeed 4th Judicial District Judge Barbara Hughes, who retires Feb. 15.
Cecil, of Colorado Springs, is a veteran El Paso County prosecutor; Henson, of Colorado Springs, is a county magistrate and former longtime public defender; and Moller, of Woodland Park, has a private law practice.
The three were selected by the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission. Under Colorado law, the governor has 15 days from Monday to appoint one of the finalists.