Three vehicles collided on Colorado State Highway 115 near mile marker 36 in El Paso County Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. leaving multiple people severely injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
A Toyota Sienna was driving southbound when a Ford F 350 also driving southbound hit the Toyota from behind causing the Toyota to turn 180 degrees into northbound traffic.
A Nissan Pathfinder driving northbound smashed into the Toyota as it veered into the northbound lane.
The driver of the Toyota, Amanda Henson, from Canon City was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Her passenger had minor injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, Sarah Mills from Colorado Springs was also seriously injured and taken to a hospital as were several of her passengers.
Jacob Otterstetter, from Penrose who was driving the Ford F 350 had no injures.
Everyone involved was were wearing seat belts during the crash. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
The crash closed the highway between Roca Roja Circle and Calle Del Fuente for several hours, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.