Three students who were on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus last week were in direct contact with a confirmed positive coronavirus case, school spokesman Jared Verner said.
All are now in self-isolation, he said Monday.
The buildings primarily impacted were Centennial Hall and Columbine, which are now the focus of “extensive cleaning,” Verner said.
Another student, who was tested for the COVID-19 virus last week, received word Monday from the state lab that the test result was negative, Verner said.
UCCS on Monday switched from holding in-person classes to providing online instruction for this week, the last week before spring break.
Employees on Monday were able to collect materials from their offices that they needed to work remotely but were not allowed to work, hold meetings or interact with others on campus, according to a news release.
The only buildings that will be open at least for the next few weeks are those directly supporting students living on campus, including dorms, the central dining hall, the student health, counseling and wellness centers, the library and the Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences.
All other campus buildings will be closed, according to school officials.
The library will be open only to UCCS ID holders, to provide computer and internet access to students, staff and faculty who do not have home access.
Spring break will be held next week.
Officials will evaluate classes that can only meet in-person and on-campus to “see if they can resume safely after spring break.” Students should contact professors for more information on specific classes and labs.