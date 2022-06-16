Three teens are reportedly missing after leaving a rehab facility.

The teens, 15 to 17 years old, walked out of the teen rehab center in Cascade around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the missing teens as Mackenzie, Madilyn and Hazel. No last names were provided.

Mackenzie has blond hair and was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt and pajama pants. Madilyn has blond hair and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and grey pants. Hazel has brown hair, wears glasses and was wearing black clothing.

A witness reportedly saw a black sedan near the driveway of the rehab center around the time the report was called in to police. The sheriff's office also said the missing teens could be in the Longmont area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.