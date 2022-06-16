CASCADE • Three teens who were reported missing after leaving a rehab facility have been found, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The teens, 15 to 17 years old, walked out of the Sandstone Care Teen Center at Cascade Canyon, 5250 Pikes Peak Highway, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The three were found safe in Adams County, according to a post on Twitter just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the missing teens as Mackenzie, Madilyn and Hazel. No last names were provided.

Mackenzie and Madilyn have blond hair, and Hazel has brown hair and wears glasses.

A witness reportedly saw a black sedan near the driveway of the rehab center around the time the report was called in to police.