Three robbers stole cash and merchandise at gunpoint from a business near the north side of Memorial Park Sunday night, police said.
Colorado Springs police rushed to a business in the 1200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for a reported robbery. A joint Circle K and Shell is the only business in that block.
The three male robbers threatened the store's clerk with weapon and the two others went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, police said. The three jumped into a dark colored vehicle and were gone before police arrived.