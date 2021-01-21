Colorado Springs police say a gunman robbed two people, stole a car and tried to rob a third person in a half hour Wednesday evening.

The first robbery was near a business in the 400 block of East Fillmore Street at about 4:30 p.m., when a male approached a man sitting in his car, police said. The robber pulled a gun, got in the car and demanded money before leaving with the victim’s car.

A second victim reported a similar robbery about 15 minutes later in the 3100 block of Karen Place, and an attempted robbery in the 3400 block of North Prospect Street was reported at about 5 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.

