Three people and two dogs were rescued late Thursday from a burning townhouse in northwest Colorado Springs, the Fire Department said.
One of the occupants was treated at a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
Sixty-eight firefighters battled the flames shortly before midnight at 1425 Oak Hills Drive.
Neighbors in the area were put under a voluntary evacuation and streets were blocked off because of grass fires. Firefighters say the flames spread from the home and burned about an acre of grass, according to KKTV.
Crews are now monitoring hot spots, Fire Department officials said.