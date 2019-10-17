Colorado Springs police said three businesses were broken into early Thursday morning, and they believe the same person or group of people hit all three.
According to police, the crime spree started at Spring Clean Laundry, near Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, just after midnight.
Then, El Ranchito #2, a Mexican restaurant and butcher shop near Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard, was hit around 1:12 a.m.
Just before 2 in the morning, police said Village 7 Liquor was hit, near North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive. Officers said liquor was stolen from the store.
All three businesses are located within 10 minutes of each other. Because of that, police said they believe the same person or group hit all three.