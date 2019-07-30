Late-summer meteor showers and a rare Black Supermoon will bring wonder to Colorado mountain skies this week.
First up is the annual Perseids meteor shower, one of the most anticipated stargazing wonders to see in Colorado boasting 50 to 75 meteors per hour.
According to the American Meteor Society, the Perseid meteor shower is active now through Friday, August 26, 2019, and is expected to peak Monday night, August 12, into Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019. The moon will be 94% full on this night, which could ultimately ruin the show for eager skywatchers anticipating the arrival of this cosmic event.
Also active, Alpha Capricornids will take to the skies now through August 11, 2019. While the shower is particularly light bringing with it a max of five meteors per hour, its most iconic feature is the number of bright fireballs it creates upon reaching its peak on Monday night, July 29 into Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019.
Lastly, the Southern Delta Aquariids will remain active until August 23, sending about 16 meteors across the sky per hour.
For the best viewing opportunities, explore the night at some of the darkest locations possible around Colorado such as The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Horsetooth Reservoir, and The Paint Mines Interactive Park.
The rare black moon referred to as a “Black Supermoon” occurs about once every 32 months (every two to three years), according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It will first rise as a new moon on Wednesday, July 31st at 9:12 p.m (MST).