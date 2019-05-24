DENVER — Three people were killed after a shooting in southwest Denver on Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of South Golden Way in the Bear Valley neighborhood, according to police. This is a little west of Sheridan Boulevards and north of Highway 285.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A man and a teenage girl were taken to nearby hospitals where they later died, according to police.
One suspect, a man, was taken into custody for the shooting. Police have not said what led up to it. An investigation is ongoing.
Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.
Authorities have not yet said what led to shots being fired.