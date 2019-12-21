GazetteSlate.jpg

A two-car crash in Colorado Springs sent three people to a hospital Saturday, Colorado Springs police reported. 

About 11:40 a.m., two cars were involved in a wreck near Galley Road and East San Miguel Street, police said. Authorities reported that one driver who was trapped inside their vehicle was extricated by Colorado Springs firefighters.

Both drivers and one passenger were taken to a hospital. Police have not released information about the extent of their injuries.

It's not clear yet what caused the wreck, but officers said impairment is not suspected to be a factor. Eastbound Galley Road is expected to remain closed at the intersection until about 3:30 p.m., police reported.

