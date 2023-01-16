Police took three suspects into custody Monday while executing a search warrant in northeast Colorado Springs.

Officers were in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. “attempting to locate a wanted party,” police said, when they found a stolen vehicle in the driveway. The suspect, Adam Van Meter, exited the house and was arrested. He told police he was alone at the house.

After transporting Van Meter to the criminal justice center, officers obtained a search warrant and found two additional people hiding inside the house, according to police. Authorities then recovered two stolen excavators, a stolen truck and a second stolen trailer. Evidence involving fraud was also recovered.