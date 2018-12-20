Three people have been detained in connection with a string of robberies of convenience stores in northeast Colorado Springs within about a half hour of each other early Thursday, police said.
The overnight crime spree was the second day in a row that convenience stores had been targeted by robbers.
All of Thursday night's robberies were by two men wearing ski masks, one of whom was carrying a gun, Gazette news partner KKTV said.
The thefts occurred at the following locations:
- 3:08 a.m., 7-Eleven at 1901 N. Academy Blvd.
- 3:32 a.m., 7-Eleven at 7692 Barnes Road
- 3:45 a.m., Kum & Go at 6735 N. Carefree Circle
Police are tracking down suspects in a wave of convenience store robberies Tuesday night into early Wednesday near the airport, in Old Colorado City and near downtown.
Each involved either a a man or woman or both.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.