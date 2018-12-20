robbery
Caption +

Photo by KKTV.

 Liz Forster
Show MoreShow Less

Three people have been detained in connection with a string of robberies of convenience stores in northeast Colorado Springs within about a half hour of each other early Thursday, police said.

The overnight crime spree was the second day in a row that convenience stores had been targeted by robbers.

All of Thursday night's robberies were by two men wearing ski masks, one of whom was carrying a gun, Gazette news partner KKTV said.

The thefts occurred at the following locations:

  • 3:08 a.m., 7-Eleven at 1901 N. Academy Blvd.
  • 3:32 a.m., 7-Eleven at 7692 Barnes Road
  • 3:45 a.m., Kum & Go at 6735 N. Carefree Circle

Police are tracking down suspects in a wave of convenience store robberies Tuesday night into early Wednesday near the airport, in Old Colorado City and near downtown.

Each involved either a a man or woman or both.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments