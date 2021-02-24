Court and Law

Three finalists have been selected for an upcoming vacancy on the El Paso County District Court bench, the Colorado Judicial Branch announced Wednesday.

The candidates are El Paso County Court Judge Laura Findorff, Colorado Springs family law attorney Yolanda Fennick and Assistant Denver City Attorney Brian Fields.

The three were selected by the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission. Under the state constitution, Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from Wednesday to select one of them to serve as El Paso County’s newest district judge.

The vacancy opens April 1 upon the retirement of Judge Robert L. Lowrey.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.

